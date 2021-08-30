All-rounder Rohit Gulia was signed by Haryana Steelers for a whopping sum of Rs 83 lakh while Ravinder Pahal signed for Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League Auctions 2021.

See tweets here:

Gulia's going to 'steel' the show for Haryana! 🤩 An ₹ 83-Lac bid takes the former giant to @HaryanaSteelers.#vivoPKLPlayerAuction — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2021

Pahal-a nasha time for @GujaratGiants! 😍 The Hawk, Ravinder Pahal, will now soar over the Giants' territory after they buy him for 74 Lacs in the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2021

