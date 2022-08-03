Purnima Pandey will aim gold medal when she will compete in the Women's Weightlifting 87kg Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 3 in Birmingham. The event would start at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Channels, DD Sports and SonyLIV would provide live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India.

Check schedule:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)