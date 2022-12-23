Mumbai Indians have signed Raghav Goyal at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The young cricketer was sold for a sum of Rs 20 lakh at the end of the accelerated phase of the auction.

Raghav Goyal Sold to Mumbai Indians:

Raghav Goyal is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

