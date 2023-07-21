India’s Sheetal Devi has scripted history at the on-going Para Archery Championship 2023, the Indian steadfast reached the final of the compound event women’s category of the acclaimed tournament to become the first female armless archer to make a world final.

Sheetal Devi Scripts History

Sheetal Devi is writing history. 🇮🇳🏹

She is the first female armless archer to make a world final. #WorldArchery #ParaArchery pic.twitter.com/3mLA1flLBP

— World Archery (@worldarchery) July 21, 2023

Sheetal Devi Makes it to the Final of Compound

🇮🇳's Sheetal Devi makes it to the Final of Compound 🏹 Women Category at the #WorldParaArcheryChampionships The 16 year old defeated compatriot Sarita 137-133 in the SF to make her way into the Final and fight for🥇! pic.twitter.com/Nw1pVlt1Ov — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 20, 2023

