Joe Root's return to ODI cricket for England, ended in a disappointment, with the star batter making 19 in the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025. India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got the better of Root, who was beaten on the back foot, and had the ball hit his pads in front of the middle stump line. Root did opt for DRS, but replays suggested that the on-field decision was right, and ended the former captain's innings. Interestingly, this is the fourth time that Jadeja has dismissed Root in ODIs, second only to Trent Boult. Shreyas Iyer's Great Fielding Skills and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stunning Catch Steal Show in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, Helps Host Dismiss Philip Salt and Ben Duckett (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Joe Root Cheaply

Ravindra Jadeja Gets Joe Root OUT for 4th Time in ODIs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kHr5RW7dvB — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)