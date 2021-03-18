Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and former Chief of Army Staff, Vijay Kumar Singh tweeted the heartbreaking news of young Ritika's untimely death.

Check Out The Tweet on Wrestler Ritika Phogat's Death:

Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 18, 2021

