The feud between the protesting wrestlers and the police is taking uglier turn with every passing moment. Geeta Phogat, a former wrestler, also a gold medal winner in the Commonwealth games 2010, was arrested by the Delhi Police as she was stopped on her way to meet the wrestlers. Police are pushing to clear out the wrestlers from the Jantar Mantar as their FIR has been registered. The wrestler herself announced the news of her arrest by tweeting.

Geeta Phogat and Her Husband Pawan Saroha Arrested

मुझे और मेरे पति पवन सरोहा को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है। बहुत दुःखद — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 4, 2023

