Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of second India vs Bangladesh test after failing to recover from his thumb injury. In the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul will once again lead the Indian team. India already have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match test series against Bangladesh after registering a 188-run victory at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The second test will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka from December 22nd. IND vs BAN: Left-Arm Spinner Nasum Ahmed Included in Bangladesh Squad for 2nd Test Against India.

Rohit Sharma Ruled Out

Rohit Sharma ruled out of Second Test — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) December 19, 2022

