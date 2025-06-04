Much like India's victory parade in Mumbai after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a similar bus parade in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a day after RCB clinched their maiden Indian Premier League title, claiming a victory in the IPL 2025 Final against Punjab Kings. As shared via a post on RCB's official handle, the starting point of the bus parade will be from Vidhana Soudha, and the end point will be at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and begins at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru

