India shooters Rudrankksh Patil & Mehuli Ghosh went on to clinch the gold medal after they comfortably beat China's Yufan Shen and Mingshuai Zhuat in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol 2024. In the series of 12, the final score for India was 16-10 to win the gold medal. India has managed to secure medals in singles events as well as team events at the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol 2024. Indian Shooters Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema, Ujjwal Malik Win Gold Medal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team at Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

10 M RIFLE MIXED TEAM WINS GOLD

Rudrankksh Patil & Mehuli Ghosh beat Shen/Zhu🇨🇳 16-10 (16-8) to win Gold at the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team at Asian Championships Rifle/Pistol 2024.



Q score - 631.3 (2nd)

Elavenil Valarivan/Arjun Babuta finished 6th with a Q score of 629.0 pic.twitter.com/OEZwJjckrc— SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) January 9, 2024

