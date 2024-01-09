Shooters from India Arjun Cheema and Rhythm Sangwan went on to settle with a silver medal after they faced a defeat at the hands of Vietnam's Pham Quang Huy and Trinh Thu Vinh by the scoreline of 11-17 in a 10m air pistol mixed team event at Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol 2024. Earlier in the day India's Rudrankksh Patil & Mehuli Ghosh won a gold medal in a 10m air rifle mixed team event. Rudrankksh Patil & Mehuli Ghosh Win Gold Medal At 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event at Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol 2024 (Watch Video)

