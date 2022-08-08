Sagar Ahlawat is set to be in action in the final of men's super heavyweight boxing 92kg final where he would face England's Delicious Orie. The match will begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, August 8. Sony Sports and DD Sports are set to provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app.

