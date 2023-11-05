Max Verstappen will eye yet another victory in the Sao Paolo Grand Prix 2023, which is slated to take place at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The race will be held at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit in Sao Paolo. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Sao Paolo Grand Prix 2023 will not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can nonetheless watch the Sao Paolo Grand Prix 2023 live streaming online on F1 TV Pro with a subscription. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Secures Pole Position for Brazilian Grand Prix in Dominant F1 2023 Qualifying Session

Sao Paolo GP 2023

A reminder of how we're lining up for the big race in Brazil! 👀#BrazilGP #F1 https://t.co/9u4kgUPiT3 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 5, 2023

