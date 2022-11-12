Indian boxer Shiva Thapa settles for silver in the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship as he gets beaten in the 63.5 Kg category final by Uzbekistan's Abdullaev Rusian. Referee had to stop the second round midway due to an injury sustained by Shiva Thapa and Abdullaev was declared the winner of the gold. With the silver, the Indian pugilist became the only male boxer to win six medals at the Asian Boxing Championships.

