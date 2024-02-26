American Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul will be playing first time in his hometown when he faces Bourland next. But before that, the 27-year-old Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat confronted the former Disney channel star for using abusive language against him. Goyat accused the former Jake Paul of abusing him in his language, telling him: "Jake Paul, I'm the man of my word. I'm here. I'm in your country. I'm here in your town. I'm here at your gym, man. Now abuse... You using a translation application and you abusing in Indian language. Now abuse." The clip, which was shared by Goyat, sees the Indian boxer get out of a car and approach him outside his gym while he is with Serrano. The two exchange verbals, with Paul telling him he "respects him for showing up man to man" but that "he doesn't want to fight". In the end, Goyat briefly put his hands on Paul and the two had to be separated. Goyat went on to write -“Par ring ke andar tere log nahi honge mujhe rokne ke liye” (But your people will not be in the Ring to Stop me) hinting at a possible match between the two. Mary Kom Announces Retirement From Boxing at 41; Legendary India Boxer Says ‘Being Forced To Quit Because of Age Limit’.

