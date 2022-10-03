The mixed team 10 m air pistol final would be held in National Games 2022 on Monday, October 3. The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would be providing live telecast of the same while fans can also watch live streaming of this event on the Prasar Bharti Sports Youtube channel. Sony Sports channels will also provide live telecast of the National Games 2022.

It's time for the best 🆚 the best 🤩 The champions across 🇮🇳 will take on each other in the new edition of #NationalGames 🤝 Catch the action LIVE from tomorrow, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega #NationalGames2022 | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/8buGjA1WmY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)