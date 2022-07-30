Srihari Natraj will compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 31, 2022 (Sunday) in the Men's 100m Backstroke Final. The event has a start time of 01:35 am IST. Sony Sports channels and DD Sports will telecast the games on TV while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

#Swimming Update @srihari3529 qualifies for the FINAL!! Srihari finishes 4th in Semifinal 2 of Men's 100m backstroke and 7th overall with a timing of 54.55s at @birminghamcg22 The Final is scheduled for 31st July 1:35 AM IST Our best wishes 🙂#Cheer4India#IndiaTaiyaarHai pic.twitter.com/TuqXd3QD8Q — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022

