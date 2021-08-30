Sumit Antil on Monday, produced a superb performance to win the gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. He broke his own records during the throw and ended up creating a world record of 68.55m to win the gold medal. See how Twitterati congratulated the young athlete on this spectacular achievement:

From the Prime Minister: 

Sumit Antil is rocking Paralympics 2020!

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too congratulated Sumit Antil:

Javelin again! Gold Again!

Indians are making their countrymen proud, indeed!

An incredible feat:

It is raining medals!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)