Sumit Antil on Monday, produced a superb performance to win the gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. He broke his own records during the throw and ended up creating a world record of 68.55m to win the gold medal. See how Twitterati congratulated the young athlete on this spectacular achievement:

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Congratulations to Sumit Antil for winning the gold medal in Men's Javelin Throw F64 event at #TokyoParalympics. We are in complete admiration of your record-breaking performance! The entire nation is extremely proud of you and your achievements. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2021

Javelin again! Gold again ! And with that the medal tally for India in Paralympics goes to 8! Congratulations Sumit Antil! https://t.co/0t0LfcE0oo — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2021

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

Sumit Antil secures India's second Tokyo Paralympics gold in the men's javelin throw F64 event. Also a world record. It's raining medals! pic.twitter.com/qm7Xy6ITLo — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 30, 2021

