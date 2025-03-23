The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered the second-highest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Hyderabad-based franchise achieved this elusive milestone during the match against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 286/6 in 20 overs and nearly broke their record of highest total record of 287/3, which they made in the IPL 2024 edition. Talking about the match, explosive batter Ishan Kishan hammered his maiden IPL century. His knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a monstrous total. Ishan Kishan Slams His Maiden Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

SRH Records Second Highest Total in IPL!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)