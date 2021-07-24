India's Sushila Devi Likmabam lost to Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki in the round of 32 in Judo's 48kg women's category.

#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Judo Women's -48kg Elimination Round of 32 Results Shushila Devi Likmabam goes down against Csernoviczki of Hungary! What a spirited display from our Indian Braveheart on her debut #Olympics #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/tKlNFEZrve — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)