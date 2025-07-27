A bizarre incident was spotted during Asian Junior Judo Cup 2025 at Macau. In the 57 Kg category, two Indian youngsters, Darjada and Navroop won medals. Darjada won the gold medal while Navroop won bronze. In the medal presentation ceremony, as the athletes stood on the podium, the hosts played the national anthem of Indonesia and not India. The Indian athletes were baffled and they kept looking at each other. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Brave Heroes; Central Armed Police Forces Takes Lead Across India.

Wrong National Anthem Played by Hosts In Place of Indian Anthem

🚨UNACCEPTABLE! A FAUX PAS IN MACAU? WRONG ANTHEM PLAYED! In Macau Jr Asian Cup Judo, Darjada🇮🇳 won🥇& Navroop 🇮🇳🥉 in♀️-57kg ❌But instead of playing 🇮🇳's national anthem,they played Indonesia's Check 🎦 [Credits:JUA YT] Navroop looked at Darjada, bemused,after anthem… pic.twitter.com/4VSLW4s78p — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 27, 2025

