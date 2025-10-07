In a historic feat, judo player Linthoi Chanambam became the first-ever Indian to win a medal at the Judo Junior World Championships. The 19-year-old judo player clinched the bronze medal after defeating the Netherlands' Joni Geilen in the women's 63 kg category in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, October 7. Earlier, Chanambam lost her final Group D bout to So Morichika of Japan. The Indian judo player made her way into the bronze medal bout through the repechage route after Morichika reached the finals of the women's 63 kg event. Wrong National Anthem Played by Hosts In Place of Indian Anthem at Asian Junior Judo Cup 2025 Medal Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

History Created by Linthoi Chanambam!

Watch History being created by Linthoi Chanambam! First ever Indian to win Medal at Jr World C'ship! 🇮🇳🥹pic.twitter.com/1g4ET2MYdw https://t.co/iyrtlVBwZo — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)