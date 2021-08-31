India had a record-breaking day at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as with three more medals, the nation's tally has gone up to ten! And the competition isn't over yet. This is the country's best-ever medal haul in the Paralympic Games. Shooter Singhraj Adhana won India's first medal of the day with a bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. The 39-year finished the event with a total of 216.8 points. The next medal came from Mariyappan Thangavelu, who bagged silver in the Men's High Jump T42 event. He was accompanied in the podium by Sharad Kumar, who won bronze in the same event. Check out India's medal tally.

See the recap here:

