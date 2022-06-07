Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title after defeating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the finals of men's singles competition. Meanwhile, Amul has brought out its latest topical based on Nadal's supremacy at Roland Garros.

#Amul Topical: Nadal wins his 14th French Open title, making him the oldest reigning champion! pic.twitter.com/HXPkAdfwNZ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 7, 2022

