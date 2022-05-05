Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Madrid Open 2022 clash against Novak Djokovic due to illness. Murray was scheduled to take on his old rival Djokovic in what was expected to be a blockbuster clash but that would not happen now with the 34-year-old pulling out owing to illness. Djokovic thus would progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness 😔 We wish you a speedy recovery, @andy_murray! 😘 🏟️ Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court. pic.twitter.com/0QdLyh7qhl — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 5, 2022

