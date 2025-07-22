Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the upcoming National Bank Open 2025 in Toronto, just a day after the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner pulled out from participation in this year's Canadian Masters 1000 event. Alcaraz, who reached the finals of the 2025 French Open and Wimbledon 2025, has cited recovery as the reason behind his withdrawal from the Canadian Masters 1000 event, emphasizing the importance of his physical and mental recovery ahead of the 2025 US Open. Check out Alcaraz's post below. National Bank Open 2025: Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper Withdraw From Canadian Masters in Toronto.

Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws

After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you… — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 21, 2025

