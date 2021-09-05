Dan Evans will take on seed number 2 Daniil Medvedev in Round of 16 of US Open 2021. The match has a tentative start time of 10:45 pm IST on September 05 and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Time to unveil the magic of this US Open! Witness the wonders at the #TennisWonderland! 💫 STAY TUNED | Starts 30th August Television: 8:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD | Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD | Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/jfz2bTkH69 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)