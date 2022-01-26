The Rod Laver Arena will bring yet another mouth-watering tie between Danielle Collins and Alize Cornet in the Australian Open 2022. The quarterfinal women's singles match will be held at 05.30 am IST. The official account of SonyLiv gives live streaming and online teelcast details.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)