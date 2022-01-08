Ashleigh Barty face Iga Swiatek in the semifinal of the Adelaide International 2022 on January 8, Saturday. The match would be played at the Centre Court and is set to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. For live streaming, fans can log on to Tennis TV or WTATV.

Semifinals day is here! 👋 Day 6⃣ of the Adelaide International kick off this afternoon. Check out today's line up below 👇 Women's Main Draw Singles: 🇰🇿 [7] Rybakina v Doi 🇯🇵 🇦🇺 [1] Barty v [5] Swiatek 🇵🇱 — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)