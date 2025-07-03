Ben Shelton is set to square off against Rinky Hijikata in a second round men's singles clash at Wimbledon 2025 on July 3. The Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata match will be played at Court 2 and it is set to start at approximately 11:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans can watch the Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata live telecast on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option can watch Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Advances to Third Round After Beating Oliver Tarvet, Extends Winning Streak to 20.

Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata

🚨TENNIS PLAY #4🎾 Ben Shelton First Set ML vs Rinky Hijikata (-225)🇺🇸 Shelton has won 6 matches out of his last 10 matches Shelton is currently on a 1 match win streak and looks to extend it to 2 tomorrow Shelton has a 40-24 record in the last 52 weeks Shelton has a 4-4… pic.twitter.com/koUGqvSOC1 — ADMLOCKS (@adm_locks) July 3, 2025

