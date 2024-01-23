One of the strong contenders for the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Singles Championship, Coco Gauff is yet to drop a set en route to the quarterfinals round. The young American is in blistering form since the US Open 2023. She has won nine straight matches since the start of 2044eon, capturing ASB Classic title in the process. Debutant Marta Kostyuk has also impressed many making her way to the quarterfinal stage. The exciting match is scheduled to start at 07:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk Women’s Singles Quarterfinal will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3. Fans can also enjoy Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk Women’s Singles Quarterfinal Live Streaming will be available on Sony LIV App. Novak Djokovic Fails In His Attempt To Recreate Aryna Sabalenka’s Viral 'Kick' at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video)

Watch Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk Australian Open 2024 Quarterfinal Live on Sony Sports Network

