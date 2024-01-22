Defending Australian Open champions – Aryana Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic are having a great start to their title defence as both stars advance to the quarterfinals of the AO24 with ease. Dominant Sabalenka displayed her skills off the court when she kicked a bottle off a person’s head with ease. The video went viral and Sabalenka was praised for her extra-ordinary flexibility. Novak Djokovic also tried to replicate the moment with a helper of his own. Sadly, Men’s Tennis World Number One failed miserably in his attempt and quickly walked off the frame. To be fair, standing above six feet Djokovic had a much taller helper and also, and Djokovic was carrying his kit on the back. But Novak never fails to entertain fans even with failed attempts or successful ones. Aryna Sabalenka Shows Off Her Karate Skills! Tennis Star Places Object on Fitness Coach Jason Stacy’s Head and Kicks It Down, Video Goes Viral.

Novak Djokovic Tries to Recreate Aryna Sabalenka’s Viral 'Kick' Moment

