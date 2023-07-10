Novak Djokovic will be gearing up for the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Novak Djokovic will be facing Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16. The match has a probable starting time of 9.35 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Wimbledon 2023: Petra Kvitova, Aryna Sabalenka Advance to Fourth Round in Contrasting Styles.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online

It's Day 7 🗓️ We're in for some thrilling contests! Centre Court is ready to witness @iga_swiatek & @DjokerNole in action! Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Live Now | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/Q2LoBf0y5Y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2023

