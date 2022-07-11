Novak Djokovic lifted the 2022 Wimbledon's Men's Singles Title at All England Club by defeating Nick Kyrgios on Sunday. It was fourth consecutive wins for the Serbian International at Wimbledon and 21 major titles in total. Following the victory, Djokovic flaunted his golden trophy on Centre Court balcony and gave a message for all. The tennis star shared this moment on his Instagram, with the caption: "Goodbye Wimbledon."

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

