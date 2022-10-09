Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Astana Open 2022 title on Sunday, October 9. The Serbian played dominantly to win the match 6-3, 6-4 on his way to winning a 90th career tour-level title. This was also his fourth title in 2022.

