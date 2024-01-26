Novak Djokovic Out of Australian Open 2024 After Defeat to Jannik Sinner in Semifinal

World Number Four Jannik Sinner reached the 2024 Australian Open semifinals without dropping a set and continued his form against defending champion, Novak Djokovic. Gaining control of the tournament's first semifinal from the start, Sinner broke Djokovic's four services to race to a 2-0 set lead.  Unsarcastically Djokovic had 29 unforced errors in the first two sets against Sinner's eight. Winning most of the rallies and banking on a strong first serve (above 80%), Sinner denied Djokovic any chance to take charge of any set. In the third set though Novak Djokovic made a strong push – forcing a tiebreaker with a more controlled game. Djokovic went on to win the 7-poin

    World Number Four Jannik Sinner reached the 2024 Australian Open semifinals without dropping a set and continued his form against defending champion, Novak Djokovic. Gaining control of the tournament's first semifinal from the start, Sinner broke Djokovic's four services to race to a 2-0 set lead.  Unsarcastically Djokovic had 29 unforced errors in the first two sets against Sinner's eight. Winning most of the rallies and banking on a strong first serve (above 80%), Sinner denied Djokovic any chance to take charge of any set. In the third set though Novak Djokovic made a strong push – forcing a tiebreaker with a more controlled game. Djokovic went on to win the 7-point tiebreaker winning the final two consecutive rallies. In the fourth set 22-year-old Sinner broke Djokovic's second serve to take a 3-1 lead and went on to win the set 6-3. This ended Djokovic's record 33-game winning run at the Australian Open. The final scoreline reads 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 in favour of Jannik Sinner.  Padma Awards 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Joshna Chinappa Among Sportspersons Conferred With Padma Shri Award.

    Jannik Sinner Defeats Novak Djokovic in Semifinal of Australian Open 2024

