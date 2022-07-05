Novak Djokovic scripted an epic comeback from being two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner and book a spot in the Wimbledon 2022 semifinals for the 11th time in his career, on Tuesday, July 5. The Serbian ace looked in a world of trouble after a poor start but he mounted a memorable comeback to eventually win the contest 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Watch One of His Epic Shots Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)