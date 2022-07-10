Novak Djokovic would become 'friends' with Nick Kyrgios after Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final only if the latter invited him for a drink or dinner. The Serbian was responding to an Instagram story by Kyrgios where the Australian asked, "@djokernole, we friends now?". Djokovic then responded, "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. P.S Winner of tomorrow pays."

See Instagram Story:

Novak Djokovic's response to Nick Kyrgios (Source: Instagram)

