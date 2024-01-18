In a delightful surprise, Roger Federer revisited Rafa Nadal’s Academy in Manacor, marking a special chapter in their enduring friendship. Prompting heartfelt posts from Rafa, the shared photo came with a warm caption, “Always nice to see and great to be with you my friend. Thanks for coming and visiting!!! And hope to see you soon,” revealing the genuine joy of their reunion. The dynamic duo, often known as ‘Fedal’, has blossomed into a friendship despite being lifelong rivals on the court. Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open 2024 following injury concerns and currently working on the same. Former Indian Tennis Star Somdev Devvarman Sends Best Wishes For Sumit Nagal Ahead of His Australian Open 2024 Second Round Match Against Juncheng Shang (Watch Video).

Rafael Nadal Shares Pictures with Roger Federer at 'Nadal Tennis Academy' in Manacor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)