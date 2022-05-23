Rafael Nadal will begin his French Open campaign against Australia's Jordan Thompson on Monday (May 23). Ahead of his game at the Roland Garros, the Spanish icon thanked Paris fans for their support. He shared a video of him surrounded by a sea of fans.

