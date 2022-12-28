Rafael Nadal is all set to return to court after a year filled with heavy injuries through the Australian Open 2023. He plans to defend on his Australian open title and eyeing that, he has started his training in Sydney after some days of rest and light physical training since arriving in Australia on December 6 and shared training pictures on Instagram. Nadal will begin his preparations at the United Cup, a new mixed-teams event to be played in Sydney, where he is all set to cross swords with Australian showman Nick Kyrgios which will definitely test the physical shape and form Nadal is in currently. Rafael Nadal Opens Up on Leaving Newborn Son at Home for the First Time, Says, ‘After Only Three Weeks Knowing Him, You Start Missing Him’ (Watch Video).

Rafael Nadal Starts Training For Australian Open 2022-23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)