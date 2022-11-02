Rafael Nadal opened up on leaving his newborn son at home for the first time as he is set to take part in Paris Masters 2022. Nadal, who became a father last month, said that he was already missing him, ahead of his match against Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters. "Yeah, it's quite interesting how even after only two or three weeks, leaving your son at home and not be able to see him, how even with this after only three weeks knowing him, you start missing him, no," he said. The Spaniard also stated that

Rafael Nadal Missing Newborn Son:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TennisONE App (@tennisoneapp)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)