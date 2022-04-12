Roger Federer provided an update on his recuperation from a knee injury, that has been keeping him out of action. Federer took to Instagram to share pictures of his rehabilitation session and wrote, "Rehab is rockinggggggg." These pictures are definitely good news for his fans, who are keen to have him return to action.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

