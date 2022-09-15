Swiss tennis star Roger Federer shocked fans around the world with his decision to retire from professional tennis on September 15, 2022. The ultimate GOAT with 20 grand slams took to his social media platforms to announce his retirement. At the age of 41, Roger had played over 1500 matches in his 24-year-old career. He would be making his last appearance in the Laver Cup 2022 starting next week in London. He thanked his wife, his children, his parents, his sister, his coaching staff, his amazing team, his opponents and most importantly his die-hard fans and supporters worldwide.

Roger Federer Announces His Retirement:

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love, Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

