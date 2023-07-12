Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clashed against David Pel and Reese Stalder in the Round of 16 in Wimbledon 2023 on Tuesday, July 11. Both the men's doubles pairs left no stone unturned to outclass each other but eventually, Bopanna and Ebden showed nerves of steel to win the match 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10-5). With a hard-fought win, the duo have booked a ticket to the Quarter-finals. They would look to carry on the good work in the upcoming matches and script history. Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic Calls For Earlier Start of Matches at Centre Court

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reach Wimbledon 2023 Quarter-final

