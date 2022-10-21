Romanian Tennis Star Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. Her sample taken during the US Open 2022 has returned positive for banned substance. Halep tested positive for Roxadustat, which is a substance banned by WADA. The former world number one took to Twitter and denied the allegation against her.

Simona Halep Provisionally Suspended

BREAKING: Former #1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for a positive test at this year's US Open. Halep had previously announced she was ending her season. pic.twitter.com/BZND8VzyYf — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 21, 2022

Simona Halep Denies Allegation

