Sumit Nagal is all set to face Denis Istomin in the first round of Men's singles tennis at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The match will be played at 7.20 am but the match will not be televised on TV. The official account of Sony Sports announced the same.

Live Streaming Details for Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin:

Sumit Nagal’s match on 24th July is being played out on a non-televised court, so unfortunately we won’t be able to broadcast it to your TV screens. Follow @SonySportsIndia for all updates on #Tokyo2020 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)