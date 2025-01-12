After a splendid performance in the 2024 Tennis season, Sumit Nagal got direct entry in the Australian Open 2025 main draw. The star was slotted against world number 26, Tomas Machac in the AO25 first round. After failing to break the serve of the Czech International, Nagal had to rely on his own serve. On the other hand, Tomas Machac won seven out of 15 break points against the Indian star. Nagal lost the match 3-6, 1-6, 5-7. Australian Open 2025: Zheng Quinwen Wins Indoors After Rain Disruptes Day 1 at Happy Slam.

Sumit Nagal's First Round Loss to Tomas Machac at Australian Open 2025

India_AllSports: Just in: Sumit Nagal crashes OUT in the opening round of Australian Open. Sumit lost to 26th seed Tomas Machac of Czechia 3-6, 1-6, 5-7. #AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/586rrZVCMG — KreedOn (@kreedonworld) January 12, 2025

