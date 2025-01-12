Sumit Nagal locks horns with Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the first round of the Australian Open 2025 men's singles competition on Sunday, January 12. The Sumit Nagal vs Tomas Machac is set to be played at the 1573 Arena (Show Court 2) in Melbourne and it starts at an approximate time of 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Tomas Machac match on the Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Tomas Machac match on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Other Contenders For AO25 Men’s Singles Title.

