The Australian Open 2024 has commenced and it has already seen some upsets with the likes of Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem bowing out of the competition in the first round on January 15. There are few big matches on January 16 with Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina in action. In the morning matches, Iga Swiatek will start campaign against Sofia Kenin from 6:30 AM Simultaneously, Casper Ruud will take on Albert Ramos-Vinolas. After these two games Victoria Azarenka will be in action against Camila Giorgi from 8:30 AM. In the later games in the day, Alexender Zverev will play against Dominik Koepfer from 1:30 PM. Elena Rybakina will simultaneously cross swords with Karolina Pliskova. Carlos Alcaraz will commence his journey in the afternoon taking on Richard Gasquet. Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal will also start campaign against Alexander Bublik from 8:50 AM. While Men's doubles pair of Yuki Bhabri and Robin Haase will face Rafael Matos and Nicolas Barrientos Australian Open 2024 Day 2 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Dominic Thiem Face Upsets in First Round; Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur Advance to Round Two.

Men's Singles Schedule in Australian Open 2024 On January 16

Women's Singles Schedule in Australian Open 2024 On January 16

Four cracking matches await on Day 3 💥🍿 Will the top seeds soar through or are there any upsets on the cards? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/twZnIWbUq5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 15, 2024

Men's Doubles Schedule in Australian Open 2024 On January 16

